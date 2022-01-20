PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls v/s Patna Pirates - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates go head to head for the second time in four days in PKL 2021. So let's unfold the detailed preview of match number 67 of the season eight caravan.

Strategic Takeaways

Ram Mehar Singh's in-form Patna Pirates side suffered from defeat against a Naveen-less Dabang fauj of Delhi. Patna defenders completely failed to anticipate Krishan Kumar Hooda's masterstroke of playing Sandeep Narwal as a raider. The youngster Guman Singh grabbed the golden opportunity with both hands by scoring 11 raid points in the absence of Monu Goyat.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls' last game was against Patna Pirates. Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be hoping to get rid of over-reliance on his beloved disciple Pawan. The Bulls defensive unit except Saurabh Nandal seemed clueless against Patna raiders. Deepak Narwal may make it to the Starting 7 after a couple of impressive cameos from the substitute bench.

Head to Head

The Bihar-based franchise extended their dominant record Bulls after their previous face-off. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat completed a first-half Super 10 with ease but failed to score a single point afterwards. He spent around 15 minutes of the second half on the bench as his teammates failed to revive Pawan. The Bengaluru captain missed 25 out of 40 minutes of the game and still managed to score a Super 10 shows the class of Powerstar.

Overall H2H record:

18 - Matches

11 - Patna Pirates

5 - Bengaluru Bulls

2 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 30 of the PKL season eight caravan. The encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants on the 20th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar platform. You can also tune in to The Bridge for live updates about the action.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Deepak Narwal (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman Antil (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Bharat Hooda, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil

Patna Pirates:

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider)

Guman Singh (Raider)

Sajin Chandrasekar (Left Cover)

Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Sunil Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Monu Sandhu, Rajveer Chavan, Guman Singh, Rohit, Mohit, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sahil Mann, Daniel Omondi, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manish, Sunil Narwal

Players to Watch out For

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna Pirates)

Neeraj Kumar (Patna Pirates)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Bengaluru Attack v/s Patna defence

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been a one-man army in the raiding department of Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan has scored around 59.92% of Bengaluru Bulls total raid points this season so far. If we remove Pawan's tally of 9 Super 10s then only two Super 10s have been scored from Bengaluru raiders. On the other hand, Patna Pirates are topping the tackle points charts with 130 tackle points from 11 fixtures. Patna defence had a fantastic day at work when the last time they shared the mat with Bengaluru Bulls.

Patna Pirates defensive performance in match number 59 against Bengaluru Bulls:

24 - Total tackles

17 - Successful tackles

7 - Unsuccessful tackles

17 - Tackle points

71% - Tackle strike-rate

Tackle points contributors:

Sunil Narwal - 9 Tackle points

Mohammadreza Shadloui - 3 Tackle points

Neeraj Kumar - 3 Tackle points

Sajin Chandrasekar - 1 Tackle point

Guman Singh - 1 Tackle point