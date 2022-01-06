PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Struggling Jaipur Pink Panthers side will be up against the red-hot Bulls of Bengaluru in match number 37 of PKL 2021. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be summoned by the star-studded defence line of Pink Panthers. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this clash between two old knights of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Strategic Takeaways

Bengaluru Bulls are sitting in the second position in the points table. Randhir Singh Sehrawat has worked on his defence in the last few games and it seems that it paid off beautifully. He may give another start to cover defender Mohit Sehrawat who had a stellar performance in their last game. Meanwhile, Jaipur lost both their last fixtures and are struggling around the bottom half of the table. Too many changes in the Starting 7 by coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan is leading the roster to inconsistency.

Head to Head

In their last meeting, Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their seventh victory over Bengaluru at the PKL. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Super 10 came in a losing cause as the Bulls lost the duel by 41-34. Interestingly, Deepak Narwal who was Jaipur's star of that match is in Bengaluru camp this time.

Overall H2H record:

12 - Matches

7 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

4 - Bengaluru Bulls

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 16 of the PKL season eight. The clash is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first encounter between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas on the 6th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Bharat (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman (Left Corner)

Sourabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Deepak Hooda (Raider)

Naveen Bazzad (Raider)

Vishal Lather (Left Cover)

Amit Kharb (Right Cover)

Nitin Rawal (Left Corner)

Sahul Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Sahul Kumar, Amit Kharb

Players to Watch out For

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Arjun Deshwal

This contest is expected to be a raiding festival. Pawan is leading the Bengaluru side from the front setting up an example for other Bulls. Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal's resurgence has been one of the most talking points of season eight. He will be eying to continue his streak of scoring Super 10 in each game of this campaign.