Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls v/s Haryana Steelers - Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head

Can the Bengaluru Bulls ensure they go through to the PKL 2021 playoffs with a win tonight against the Haryana Steelers?

One of the strongest teams in the first half, the Bengaluru Bulls, find themselves under big trouble with just a match to play. A highly inconsistent performance in the last 10 games, means that they need a win tonight against the Steelers to be assured of a playoff spot.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have four wins in their last five games and have two more matches left. Just one win in their last two games and they will be through to the final six.

Head to Head

The Bulls have a slight advantage over the Steelers, having beaten them once earlier this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 5

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 3

Won by Haryana Steelers – 2

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 17th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Mayur Kadam

Mahender Singh

Bharat

GB More

Saurabh Nandal

Aman

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Mohit

Jaideep

Ashish

Meetu

Vijay Kumar

Surender Nada

Players to Watch Out

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep (Haryana Steelers)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)