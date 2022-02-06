Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls v/s Gujarat Giants– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Bengaluru Bulls take on the Gujarat Giants in match 99 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

The Bulls have completely lost the momentum they had started the season with and are struggling with just two wins in their last five games. Their defence has been inconsistent and Randhir Singh Sehrawat would hope to sort it out as soon as possible.

The Giants, on the other hand, have won three of their last five, but continue to struggle at the bottom half of the table. Their famed defence is yet to play to their full potential and it is high time Sunil and co up their game.

Head to Head

The head to head encounters between the Giants and Bulls have been rather competitive, but the Bulls hold an edge this season having beaten the Giants once already.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 7

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 3

Won by Gujarat Giants – 3

Tied - 1

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 6th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Mohit Sehrawat

Ankit

GB More

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Aman

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep

Rakesh

Ajay Kumar

Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Malik (Captain)

Girish Ernak

Ravinder Pahal

Players to Watch Out

Ajay (Gujarat Giants)

Pardeep (Gujarat Giants)

Pawan Sehrawat (Benagluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Benagluru Bulls)