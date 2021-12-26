PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls v/s Bengal Warriors - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The two powerhouses of Pro Kabaddi are up against each other in match number 14 of season eight. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls is ready for the challenge of Maninder Singh's defending champions Bengal Warriors. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this high-voltage encounter between Bengaluru and Bengal.

Strategic takeaways

Bengal Warriors has been displaying a perfect balance of attack and defence. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls bounced back from the frustrating opening fixture against U Mumba. All eyes will be on two raiders who made their PKL debut in previous games. Bengaluru's Bharat and Bengal's Akash Pikalmunde impressed everyone with stellar debut performances and must be hoping to continue it further.

Head to Head

The close head to head of 8-7 depicts the intensity of this rivalry. Interestingly, Bengaluru Bulls whitewashed Warriors thrice in PKL season one, two and four. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors did that twice, in seasons four and six. Bengal Warriors were also on a winning streak of five matches against Bull at one point.

Overall H2H record

16 - Matches

8 - Bengaluru Bulls

7 - Bengal Warriors

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of matchday 5. The action is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the first battle between Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants on 26th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Bharat (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh (Raider)

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Akash Pikalmunde (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-rounder)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Squad: Maninder Singh (C), Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Anand V, Sumit Malik, Moein Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Rohit Banne, Parveen, Amit

Players to Watch out for

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Darshan J

Right cover defender Darshan J made a solid comeback in PKL after being sidelined in the 2019 edition. His contribution has played a prominent role in the robust defensive display of Bengal. Darshan will have the responsibility to calm down the marching storm of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Pawan missed his well-deserved Super 10 by just one point in victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be expecting his scholar to leave no stone unturned in this fixture.