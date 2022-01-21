PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s UP Yoddha– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Coming off victories in their previous fixtures, the Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha will seek to maintain their momentum when they take on each other in match 69 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

The Warriors come into this contest with a win over the Bengaluru Bulls, courtesy a stunning review by Mohammad Nabibakhsh which resulted in an eight-point raid. After starting the season on a high Nabibakhsh has seen a dip in form and captain Maninder Singh has a solo warrior for the defending champions.

The Yoddha started their campaign on a rocky note, but have since found their rhythm. Pardeep Narwal seems to have played himself into form in the previous two encounters, while Surender Gill continues to pocket points at will. Their defensive unit, too, seems to have found their feet and would be hoping to have a winning start to the second half of the league.

Head to Head

The Warriors versus Yoddha is one of the most hard-fought rivalries in history of PKL. The defending champions went past the Yoddha by five points when they met in the very first day of PKL 2021.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by Bengal Warriors – 3

Won by UP Yoddha – 3

Tied – 3

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 21st January 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh

Sukesh Hegde

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Darshan

Amit Nirwal

Ran Singh

Abozar Mighani

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Shrikant Jadhav

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Shubham Kumar

Ashu Singh

Sumit

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)