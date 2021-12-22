PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s UP Yoddha – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Key Battle, Head to Head

The defending champions Bengal Warriors will kickstart their campaign on the very first day of the PKL as they take on the UP Yoddha led by Nitesh Kumar. Here we take a look at everything you need to know about the third game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.



Strategy Corner

The defending champions Bengal Warriors managed to retain their core from the previous season, whilst making some very smart buys. They brought in the likes of Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde and Abozar Mighani – all of whom are expected to walk into the starting seven. The UP Yoddha, on the other hand, went all out to buy the star raider Pardeep Narwal and also roped in the dependable Srikanth Jadhav to strengthen their attack. Both the teams look well balanced on paper and one can certainly not rule out both these playing out yet nail-biting draw.

Head to Head

The Warriors and Yoddhas have faced off a total of 8 times, with the men in brown having a slight edge. They have also played out three draws in those eight contests.

Overall H2H:

Total Matches – 8

Won by Bengal Warriors – 2

Won by UP Yoddha – 3

Tied - 3

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 22nd December 2021.

LIVE Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Raider) (Captain)

Rishank Devadiga (Raider)

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Moein Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Squad: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash, Anand V, Sumit Malik, Moein Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abzoar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Vijin, Rohit Banne, Praveen, Amit

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Gurdeep (All Rounder)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner) (Captain)

Squad: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Md. Masud Karim, Mohammad Taghi Paen Mahali, Shrikant Jadhav, Sahil, Gulveer Singh, Ankit, Gaurav Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Key Battle

Nitesh Kumar v/s Bengal Raiders

It is no secret that the strength of Bengal Warriors lay in their raiding department led by captain Maninder Singh. The trio of Singh, Rishank Devadiga and Sukesh Hegde form one of the most fearsome raiding unit this season. However, they will have their task cut out against the UP Yoddha captain and right corner, Nitesh Kumar – the only player in PKL history to score 100 raid points in one season.