Pro Kabaddi: Match 82 between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans rescheduled

Tonight's clash between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans has been rescheduled, PKL said in a statement.

Maninder Singh and Rajnish Dalal

Updated: 2022-01-29T18:49:59+05:30

Just when it looked like the ongoing edition of PKL 2021 is back on track, yet another match has been rescheduled. The organisers, Mashal Sports, announced that tonight's clash between the defending champions Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans has been rescheduled.

"Mashal Sports, organisers of Vivo Pro Kabaddi, along with the management of Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors have decided to reschedule their match no. 82. The fixture will be reschedule to a later date," the statement from PKL read.

Neither the organisers, nor the teams have provided the reason behind this last minute change.

After a successful first half, two teams in the league were reported to have been hit by a covid-19 outbreak leading to a shuffle in lot of matches in the early second half.

The usual double headers were also brought down to just one match a day over the past four days.

The Pro Kabaddi League was expected to get back on track from Saturday with a doubleheader, but the second contest of the evening now stands postponed.

