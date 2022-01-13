PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s Tamil Thalaivas – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The struggling defending champions Bengal Warriors take on a consistent Tamil Thalaivas in a bid to resurrect their campaign in match 51 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

After starting their campaign on a shaky note, the Tamil Thalaivas have finally started to gain some momentum, thanks to their rock-solid defensive unit. The team, however, will expect a bit more consistency from their raiding department to reduce the overdependence on Surjeet and co.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, started their campaign in a brilliant way by winning their first two matches. But, things have gone downhill soon with and they have lost five out of their last six matches. The defending champions look a pale shadow of themselves with captain Maninder Singh waging a lone battle.

Head to Head

The Bengal Warriors have been a dominant force against the Thalaivas in PKL, losing just a solitary match against them. In fact the only time the Thalaivas defeated the Warriors was back in their debut season in 2017.

Total Matches Played – 8

Won by Bengal Warriors – 7

Won by Tamil Thalaivas – 1

Tied - 0

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 13th January 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain) (Raider)

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder)

Vijin Thangadurai (Left Cover)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet (Raider)

K Prapanjan (Raider)

Athul MS (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover)

Surjeet (Captain) (Right Cover)

Sagar Krishna (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Players to Watch Out

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Sagar (Tamil Thalaivas)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh v/s Surjeet

Their defence led by captain Surjeet Singh has been one of the biggest reasons behind Tamil Thalaivas' consistent run in PKL 2021. The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have been heavily reliant on their captain Maninder Singh to get them points in raids, meaning this clash could ultimately boil down to the clash of captains.