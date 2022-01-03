PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Both the Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a rocky run in the PKL 2021 so far – the defending champions more so after falling to three consecutive defeats in the past three matches. Here, we take a look at how both the teams shape up ahead of this all-important clash.



Strategic Takeaways

The defending champions Bengal Warriors have a clear weakness – their defence. While their raiding department spearheaded by captain Maninder Singh has done wonders, the defence has drastically lagged behind leading to consecutive losses. In fact, their average of 7.5 tackle points in a match is the worst for any team in this season so far.

Much like the Warriors, the defence has been the main area of concern for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as well. While Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda have combined to pocket valuable raid points, their defence averages 8 points per match. Though the situation is not alarming as for the Warriors, the Panthers management would surely want to sort this out.

Head to Head

The Bengal Warriors have a massive edge over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in head to head encounters and this should be a confidence booster for them as they look to resurrect their Pro Kabaddi League season 8 campaign.

Overall H2H stats:

Total matches played – 12

Won by Bengal Warriors – 8

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 4

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 3rd January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Captain) (All Rounder)

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Amit Nagar (Raider)

Amit Hooda (Defender)

Sandeep Dhull (Defender)

Nitin Rawal (All Rounder)

Amit (Defender)

Squad: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb



Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain) (Raider)

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All Rounder)

Vijin Thangadurai (Left Cover)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Players to Watch Out

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh v/s Arjun Deshwal

With the defence of both the teams struggling, the match could well boil down to how their star raiders – Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal perform. Both Singh and Deshwal have been scoring Super 10s at will, and it would be interesting to see if they can carry on their stunning run.