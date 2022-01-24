PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Bengal Warriors versus Jaipur Pink Panthers is a bottom half of the table clash, with a win for either slotting them right into the top 4 of PKL 2021 points table.



Strategic Takeaways

Both the Warriors and Panthers have their own fair of struggles, mainly in their defensive units. While Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal have been pocketing points at will, there has been a lack of support from others. If Sahul Kumar has been a revelation for the Panthers in the defence, the return of Ran Singh has given the Warriors some stability.

Head to Head

The Bengal Warriors have a massive edge over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in head to head encounters. In fact, the Warriors went past the Panthers once earlier this season as well.

Overall H2H stats:

Total matches played – 13

Won by Bengal Warriors – 9

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 4

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 24th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain)

Sukesh Hegde

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Vijin Thangadurai

Darshan J

Ran Singh

Abozar Mighani

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Arjun Deshwal

Amit Nagar

Sahul Kumar

Sandeep Dhull (Captain)

Nitin Rawal

Amit

Players to Watch Out

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh v/s Arjun Deshwal

With the defence of both the teams struggling, the match could well boil down to how their star raiders – Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal perform. Both Singh and Deshwal have been scoring Super 10s at will, and it would be interesting to see if they can carry on their stunning run.