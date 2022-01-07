PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s Haryana Steelers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Haryana Steelers will take on the defending champions Bengal Warriors in match number 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League season eight. The star Bengal duo of Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be confronted by the robust defence line of Haryana. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this encounter between two raging mid-table combatants.

Strategic Takeaways

Haryana Steelers made a last-minute comeback to force U Mumba to share match-points in a low-scoring thriller. Their star all-rounder Rohit Gulia is back in form after scoring one-third points of the team total in the previous game. On the other hand, Bengal finally seems back on track after suffering from three consecutive defeats. Although we witnessed a bit of over-dependency from the Warriors on the duo of Maninder Singh and Nabibakhsh, who scored 74% points of team total in the victory over Jaipur. Bengal coach BC Ramesh missed the services of their specialist support raider Sukesh Hegde in the last fixture.

Head to Head

The events of Haryana's PKL debut and Bengal's resurgence happened concurrently since season five. Yet Haryana has always shown dominance over the Kolkata-based franchise. In the last encounter between these two sides, Bengal registered their first victory over the franchise from the land of Kabaddi.

Overall H2H record:

4 - Matches

3 - Haryana Steelers

1 - Bengal Warriors

0 - Tie

When to watch?

Bengal Warriors will be up against the Haryana Steelers franchise on the 17th matchday of PKL season eight. The electrifying fixture will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 7th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-rounder)

Rohit (All-rounder)

Amit Narwal (Left Cover)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Sachin Vittala (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Squad: Maninder Singh (C), Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Anand V, Sumit Malik, Moein Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Rohit Banne, Parveen, Amit

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (Raider)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ravi Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Rohit Gulia (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh vs Surender Nada

An individual battle between two legendary names of the Pro Kabaddi League. A champion raider will face one of the greatest defenders of this league. Captain Maninder Singh achieved the milestone of 800 PKL career points keeping a four-match streak of scoring Super 10s. Meanwhile, Surender Nada has been the best defender of Steelers so far scoring 19 tackle points from six games.