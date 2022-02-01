Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors v/s Gujarat Giants – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 86 of PKL 2021 between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants.
Both the Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants come into match 86 of PKL 2021 with a win in their previous fixtures. A win tonight will put the defending champions into the top 3, while a win for the latter would mean them climbing up to number 10.
Strategic Takeaways
The Warriors have had a shaky run in PKL 2021 so far. They have won 7, lost 6 and tied 1 out of their 14 games, with the overdependence on skipper Maninder Singh putting them in trouble more often than not.
The Giants, on the other hand, continue to lag at the 11th position in the points table. Their famed defence has failed to put together anything noteworthy in 13 matches, while their raiding stars have kept evolving from Rakesh Narwal to Rakesh HS to now Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar.
Head to Head
The head to head battle between the Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants is very tight. But, the last encounter between the two teams ended on a good note for the defending champions as they went past the Giants by just three points.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 6
Won by Bengal Warriors – 2
Won by Gujarat Giants – 2
Tied – 2
When to Watch?
The first of the day between Gujarat Giants and Bengalis expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 1st February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh (Captain)
Sukesh Hegde
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Vijin Thangadurai
Darshan
Abozar Mighani
Ran Singh
Gujarat Giants
Ajay Kumar
Sunil (Captain)
Parvesh Bhainswal
Pradeep Kumar
Ravinder Pahal
Ankit
Girish Ernak
Players to Watch Out
Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)
Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)
Pradeep (Gujarat Giants)
Key Battle
Maninder Singh v/s Ravinder Pahal
After missing a majority of the league due to an injury, Ravinder Pahal returned to the mat for the Giants in their previous fixture. The onus will most certainly be on him to stop a rampaging Maninder Singh if they are to continue this new found momentum.