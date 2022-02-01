Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors v/s Gujarat Giants – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Both the Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants come into match 86 of PKL 2021 with a win in their previous fixtures. A win tonight will put the defending champions into the top 3, while a win for the latter would mean them climbing up to number 10.



Strategic Takeaways

The Warriors have had a shaky run in PKL 2021 so far. They have won 7, lost 6 and tied 1 out of their 14 games, with the overdependence on skipper Maninder Singh putting them in trouble more often than not.

The Giants, on the other hand, continue to lag at the 11th position in the points table. Their famed defence has failed to put together anything noteworthy in 13 matches, while their raiding stars have kept evolving from Rakesh Narwal to Rakesh HS to now Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar.

Head to Head

The head to head battle between the Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants is very tight. But, the last encounter between the two teams ended on a good note for the defending champions as they went past the Giants by just three points.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by Bengal Warriors – 2

Won by Gujarat Giants – 2

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The first of the day between Gujarat Giants and Bengalis expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 1st February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain)

Sukesh Hegde

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Vijin Thangadurai

Darshan

Abozar Mighani

Ran Singh

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar

Sunil (Captain)

Parvesh Bhainswal

Pradeep Kumar

Ravinder Pahal

Ankit

Girish Ernak

Players to Watch Out

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)

Pradeep (Gujarat Giants)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh v/s Ravinder Pahal

After missing a majority of the league due to an injury, Ravinder Pahal returned to the mat for the Giants in their previous fixture. The onus will most certainly be on him to stop a rampaging Maninder Singh if they are to continue this new found momentum.