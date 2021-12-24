PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors v/s Gujarat Giants - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key battle

Both Gujarat Giants and defending champions Bengal Warriors started their PKL 2021 campaign in style, registering comprehensive victories in their opening game. As they take on each other, here we take a look at the detailed preview of this intense Pro Kabaddi League fixture.

Strategic takeaways

Undoubtedly, Defense is the strongest department of Gujarat. Gujarat's raiding department had a fine performance against Jaipur even after sidelining a few big names from the Starting 7. On the other hand, Bengal had a near-perfect game against Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha. Although coach BC Ramesh will be expecting better performance from his corners especially Abozar Mighani who will be up against his former side.

Head to Head

2017 was the year when Bengal's resurgence and Gujarat's stellar debut happened. Both franchises topped their respective zones and got knocked by eventual champions Patna Pirates in the playoffs. Gujarat Giants went on to play another final in the following season but failed once again. Meanwhile, Bengal finally achieved their ultimate goal in season seven. Their close head to head record suggest depicts the intensity between them, although it took three years for Bengal to register their first win against Gujarat.

Overall H2H record:

5 - Matches

2 - Gujarat Giants

1 - Bengal Warriors

2 - Tie

When to watch?

It will be the last game of the Day 3 action of Pro Kabaddi League season eight. And the match is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST, after the successful conclusion of the first two games of 24th December 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh (Raider)

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Raider)

Parveen Satpal (Left Cover)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Squad: Maninder Singh (C), Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Anand V, Sumit Malik, Moein Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Rohit Banne, Parveen, Amit

Gujarat Giants:

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (Raider)

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Rakesh Sungroya (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Kumar (Right Cover)

Girish Maruti Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner)

Squad: Sunil Kumar (C), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rathan K, Harmanjeet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit, Davinder Amar, Sumit Malik, Vishav Chaudhary, Soleiman Pahlevani

Players to Watch out For

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants)

Girish Ernak (Gujarat Giants)

Key Battle

Maninder Singh vs Girish Ernak

Captain Maninder Singh is the most valuable player on the Bengal side, beyond doubt. Even though he looked a bit off-colour, he still finished the last game with 7 raid points. The right-sided raider will be directly involved in a mini-battle with Gujarat's left corner Girish Ernak. The former Puneri Paltan captain had a stellar Gujarat Giants debut against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Girish wrecked Jaipur's attack scoring seven tackle points and looks in great touch.