PKL 2021: Bengal Warriors hands a defeat to sloppy Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriors edged down the fortress of Gujarat Giants by the narrow scoreline of 31-28. Defending champions Bengal showcased a perfect team effort in a three-point victory. Rakesh Narwal's diligent Super 10 was not enough to save Gujarat's day.

As it happened......

Bengal Warriors fielded the same Starting 7 from the previous game. Once again excluding the star raider Rishank Devadiga from the action. Gujarat Giants also made only one change in their winning combination from the last fixture. Karnataka's raider Rathan was handed over the debut game by coach Manpreet Singh.

The first half was commenced on a steady note where raid and tackle points were being scored by both sides. Gujarat Giants used to quickly demolish the early tiny leads of Bengal Warriors throughout the first half. Although Bengal finally acclaimed a five-point lead over the Giants at the time of half-time whistle. All-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and substitute Rohit starred in Bengal's establishment of first-half lead.

Super tackle of Parvesh Bhainswal got perfect assistance from Hadi Oshtorak and denied their wipe-out for a while. But eventually, they were forced to all-out by the Warriors very soon. Bengal controlled the game's pace to protect their crucial lead. Bengal raider Akash Pikalmunde stepped out of the bench and showcased his temperament on the mat. Warriors finally succeeded in their strives to protect the lead and claimed five match-points against Giants.

Takeaways from the clash

Gujarat defenders continued to commit advance mistakes and give away easy points to steady Bengal raiders. Gujarat right corner Ravinder Pahal overshadowed every other defender on the mat in the first half but failed to carry it forward. Pahal was joined by Parvesh Bhainswal and Girish Ernak in a sloppy defensive performance which cost Gujarat a crucial match.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors had another perfectly balanced game with a win. The only worry for coach BC Ramesh is his star right corner Abozar Mighani, who had another forgettable outing.

Rakesh Narwal was the brightest raider of the match. The colossal raider scored a marvellous Super 10 against his former side. His tally of 12 total points includes 11 raid points and one solitary tackle point. Rakesh received wide praises from the PKL universe despite being on the losing side of the fixture.