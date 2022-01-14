PKL 2021: Ground mein hasna nahi — Anup Kumar's advice to Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan registered a thumping win over U Mumba side in the PKL 2021's first Maharashtrian Derby. Pune thrashed the arch-rivals on the scoreline of 42-23. Coach Anup Kumar guided the blended roster of Puneri Paltan towards a one-sided victory.

Interestingly, an incredible moment from the match came when the game clock was stopped. It was a time-out break where the most beautiful moment of the match happened. Usually, coaches deliver their strategic inputs during such breaks. But, Anup did not need to do that as his boys were already cruising to victory with a 38-17 lead.

Hence Anup decided to give spirited behavioural advice to the Paltan players.

"Ground mein hasna nahi, aisa achha nahi lagta (Do not laugh on the ground. It does not look good)," Anup quipped to his boys.

The coach further stated that it was against the spirit of sports to laugh at their struggling opponents. Anup must have said that out of his gratitude towards the U Mumba franchise.

The incident was quickly captured by the on-ground camera covering the coach's corner. And then the Star Sports Network broadcasted it within a minute with high praises from the commentators. He also received wide praises from the Pro Kabaddi universe through social media platforms for the act.





If Kabaddi is religion, Anup is God



Anup Kumar is one of the most respectable Kabaddi personalities around the globe. The 37-year-old is a great human being as great as he was a player. He is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the U Mumba franchise after playing a pivotal role in their domination era. During his early U Mumba stint, fans recognised him with the wholesome 'The God of Kabaddi' title. The Mumbai-Pune bond Apart from the rivalry, Anup has had close ties with both PKL outfits from the Maharashtra state. In the first edition of Pro Kabaddi, Puneri Paltan captain Wazir Singh turned up in a U Mumba jersey to extend support towards the neighbours. Wazir Singh did that out of respect and admiration towards his friend and U Mumba captain Anup Kumar.



