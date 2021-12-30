PKL 2021: All round Pawan Sehrawat help Bengaluru Bulls crush Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls crushed Haryana Steelers in what was a rather easy victory over Rakesh Kumar's side in match 22 for PKL 2021. Haryana's familiar foe Pawan Kumar Sehrawat once again outperformed Steelers in a one-sided saga. Bengaluru Bulls marched towards the third victory of this season after holding Haryana on a 42-28 scoreline.

As it happened........

Coach Rakesh Kumar retained the same Starting 7 from the last game. Steelers decided to continue with two right defenders Ravi Kumar and Mohit Nandal in floating roles. Randhir Singh Sehrawat also did not intend any changes in the Starting 7. Both teams graced on the mat with winning momentum from the previous fixture.

Haryana Steelers began the action by targeting the Bulls' main raiders to gain an initial advantage. But, the Bulls quickly anticipated this strategy. Haryana conceded an early all-out from the Bulls at the eighth minute of the first half. Brave advance tackles were pitched on point from the defensive department of Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the highlight of the first half claiming 9 out of 10 raid points scored by the red army.

The bulls kick-started the second half action with a lead of six points in hand. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat suffered from two unsuccessful raids to finally achieve his third Super 10 of the season. Bengaluru imposed a second all-out on Steelers strengthening the lead further. GB More came from the bench scoring the first High 5 of his PKL career.

Takeaways from the clash

Haryana Steelers performance heavily revolves around the prominent names of the roster. The failures of these high-profile names kept Steelers out of fighting position throughout the game.

Haryana had no answers for the Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's storm marching towards them. Pawan maintained his high-scoring record against the Steelers with yet another triumphant performance. His tally of 22 total points includes 19 raid points and 3 tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls franchise enjoyed the masterclass of their superstar raider to the fullest and must be hoping the same from him in upcoming games.