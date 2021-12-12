PKL 2021: 5 overseas players to watch out for

Ever since its launch in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has grown into one of the most loved and followed sports leagues in India. As the PKL makes a return after a gap of more than a year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, here we take a look at five overseas stars you should watch out for in the eighth season of the league.



Having accumulated 321 points in 103 matches, Fazel Atrachali has been one of the most consistent players in the history of PKL. Having started off his career in the league with the UMumba, before moving to Patna Pirates, Gujarat Fortunegiants, the Iranian will be seen leading the Mumbai based franchise in the upcoming season.

Hadi Oshtorak

A PKL veteran who has lifted the title with Patna Pirates in seasons 3 and 4, Hadi Oshtorak is an Iranian all-rounder. The 29-year-old will be seen plying his trade for the Gujarat Fortunegiants, who snapped him up for INR. 20 lakh in the auction.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou shot to fame with his brilliant show in the fifth season for Dabang Delhi KC. The Iranian has since failed to live up to his high standards in PKL and would be eyeing to get back to his best when he turns out for Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming edition.

Ziaur Rahman

A 40-year-old veteran of Bangladesh Kabaddi, Ziaur Rahman will be seen plying his trade for the Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming edition. Playing as a left cover, Rahman has accumulated 32 points in 34 matches across seasons five and six. He did not play any game in the seventh season and would be eager to prove his worth in whatever little opportunities he might get with the Bulls.

Namaba Kamveti

African players in PKL are a rarity, and Namaba Kamveti is one of the first from the breed. An explosive raider, the Kenyan was signed by the UP Yoddha after a sensational outing in the Bangabandhu Cup 2021 hosted by Bangladesh. With an ever-brilliant Pardeep Narwal to guide him, it would be interesting to see how Kamveti goes in his first-ever outing in the PKL.