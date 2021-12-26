PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi KC - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Gujarat Giants are hoping to get back on track after a slippery finish in their recent game. But they'll have to stop the fierce force of Dabang Delhi KC in order to achieve it. So let's have a look at the exhilarant battle between these two PKL colossi.

Strategic takeaways

Gujarat Giants strength turned out to be a weakness in their loss against Bengal Warriors. Sloppy defensive mistakes dropped Gujarat's stand against the defending champions. Gujarat's towering raider Mahendra Ganesh Rajput had a decent substitute appearance and may feature in Starting 7 of the upcoming clash. Dabang Delhi heavily relied on the raiding sensation Naveen Goyat in the last two matches where other Dabangs played supportive roles. This could hurt them if the Gujarat defence manages to send out the Naveen Express early.

Head to Head

Gujarat Giants have been dominant forces against the franchise of the capital city. Gujarat initiated this rivalry against their counterparty by three wins in a row. The overall head to head count also remains on their side.

Overall H2H record:

8 - Matches

5 - Gujarat Giants

2 - Dabang Delhi KC

1 - Tie

When to watch?

Dabang Delhi will be against the Giants of the land of Gujarat in the opening clash of Day 5 PKL action. The high-voltage encounter will commence at 7:30 PM on 26th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants:

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (Raider)

Rakesh Sungroya (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Kumar (Right Cover)

Girish Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner)

Squad: Sunil Kumar (C), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rathan K, Harmanjeet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit, Davinder Amar, Sumit Malik, Vishav Chaudhary, Soleiman Pahlevani

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants)

Joginder Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Rakesh Narwal (Gujarat Giants)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Key Battle

Naveen Kumar Goyat vs Girish Ernak

Undoubtedly Naveen Kumar Goyat will be the biggest threat to Gujarat Giants. The youngster has established himself as one of the elite raiders in the PKL circuit. He has whopping 31 raid points from the last two fixtures. Naveen will be in a direct positional battle with Girish Maruti Ernak who is Gujarat's most successful defender so far. Girish has eight tackles under his name so far including a match defying High 5 against Jaipur Pink Panthers.