PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal becomes first player to complete 1200 points in history

Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal has once swayed the Pro Kabaddi League universe with another record. Pardeep has achieved what every upcoming raider of PKL dreams. He becomes the first raider in the history of this league to achieve the landmark of 1200 PKL raid points.

The left-sided raider scored his career 1199th raid point in his very first raid of the game. But, his next two attempts to complete the golden figure were denied by Tamil Thalaivas defence. The all-out forcing activity delayed Pardeep's participation in the game further. He wasted no time to score his 1200th career raid point after returning to the action.

Pardeep is regarded as the most successful raider in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. He had whopping 1207 PKL career points in 112 matches before turning out for the Tamil Thalaivas game. He also has 61 Super 10s in his magical raiding career.

There is a difference between the first and second positions in the all-time PKL raiding charts. Puneri Paltan's Rahul Chaudhari holds the second position and he is yet to complete a 1000 raid points landmark. Pardeep raiding supremacy will be targeted by superstars of tomorrow.