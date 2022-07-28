VIVO Pro Kabaddi 9: Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer at Auction

VIVO Pro Kabaddi announces the 'Elite Retained Players', 'Retained Young Players', and 'New Young Players' for Season 9 ahead of the player auction.

A total of 111 players were retained across all 3 categories with 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category as teams begin to assemble their squads for Season 9 slated to take place later this year. The non-retained players will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai between August 5th to 6th, 2022.



Anupam Goswami, CEO, Sports League, Disney Star India and League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League"Some of the star performers of VIVO Pro Kabaddi have a fan following across the country and we believe that this auction will witness some interesting bidding wars. This will lead to the creation of new team squads and an increased level of competition in the upcoming season 9."

Patna has retained their star defender Md. Shadlu from last season.

The talent pool retained by the teams is a mixture of young and experienced players. Bengal Warriors have retained Maninder Singh, U Mumba has retained Rinku and U P Yoddhas have retained Nitesh Kumar.



List of Elite Retained Players (ERP)-

Bengal Warriors



Maninder Singh



Manoj Gowda K.



Akash Pikalmunde



Bengaluru Bulls



Mahender Singh



Mayur Jagannath Kadam



More G B



Dabang Delhi K.C.



Vijay



Gujarat Giants



Sonu



Jaipur Pink Panthers



Arjun Deshwal



Sahul Kumar



Patna Pirates



Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)



Sajin Chandrasekar



Neeraj Kumar



Monu



Puneri Paltan



Sombir



Abinesh Nadarajan



Tamil Thalaivas



Ajinkya Ashok Pawar



U Mumba



Rinku



U.P. Yoddha



Nitesh Kumar



Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers didn't retain any Elite Retained Player. The teams will go big during the auction on 5th and 6th August 2022.