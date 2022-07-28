Kabaddi
VIVO Pro Kabaddi 9: Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer at Auction
Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal go under the hammer in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi auction after not being retained by their respective franchise
VIVO Pro Kabaddi announces the 'Elite Retained Players', 'Retained Young Players', and 'New Young Players' for Season 9 ahead of the player auction.
A total of 111 players were retained across all 3 categories with 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category as teams begin to assemble their squads for Season 9 slated to take place later this year. The non-retained players will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai between August 5th to 6th, 2022.
Anupam Goswami, CEO, Sports League, Disney Star India and League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League"Some of the star performers of VIVO Pro Kabaddi have a fan following across the country and we believe that this auction will witness some interesting bidding wars. This will lead to the creation of new team squads and an increased level of competition in the upcoming season 9."
The talent pool retained by the teams is a mixture of young and experienced players. Bengal Warriors have retained Maninder Singh, U Mumba has retained Rinku and U P Yoddhas have retained Nitesh Kumar.
List of Elite Retained Players (ERP)-
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh
Manoj Gowda K.
Akash Pikalmunde
Bengaluru Bulls
Mahender Singh
Mayur Jagannath Kadam
More G B
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Vijay
Gujarat Giants
Sonu
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar
Patna Pirates
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)
Sajin Chandrasekar
Neeraj Kumar
Monu
Puneri Paltan
Sombir
Abinesh Nadarajan
Tamil Thalaivas
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
U Mumba
Rinku
U.P. Yoddha
Nitesh Kumar
Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers didn't retain any Elite Retained Player. The teams will go big during the auction on 5th and 6th August 2022.