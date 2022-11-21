Pardeep Narwal becomes first raider to score 1500 raid points in PKL history

Hyderabad: U.P. Yoddhas captain and star raider Pardeep Narwal created another record in Pro Kabaddi League as he became the first ever raider to score 1500 points in the history of the league.

The man from Haryana achieved this feat in U.P. Yoddhas' game against Gujarat Giants when he scored the 5th point. Earlier in the season, Pardeep Narwal became the first player to score 1400 raid points also.

Only four raiders have crossed 1000 raid points in PKL history, with Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Hooda being the others.



Known as the 'Dubki King', Pardeep Narwal started the season slowly but has picked up momentum after taking over the captaincy from Nitesh Kumar. He has scored 113 points in 16 games till now.

U.P Yoddhas sit at fourth place in the points table and they are one of the frontrunners for a playoff place with late surge in their form.

The Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League will end on 10th December and the playoffs will be played in Dome NSCI, Mumbai from 13th December to 17th December.



