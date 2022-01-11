Pakistan to invite Indian Kabaddi team for a series before 2022 Asian Games

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is planning to invite India, Srilanka and Iran for a series ahead of the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, reports suggest.



"Yes, it's our plan to invite Iran and Sri Lanka for a series. We will also contact India and if it is possible it will help all the nations in preparation for the Asian Games," the PKF secretary was quoted as saying by a Pakistan based news portal 'The News'.

Kabaddi in Pakistan has been in a bad state in recent times with the country's government putting a ban on full-body contact sports owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



It is understood that the PKF is looking to host the three nations - India, Srilanka and Iran, for a series in the next three or four months as a preparatory tournament for the Asian Games.

Both Pakistan and India have never come back empty-handed from the Asian Games in Kabaddi ever since the game was introduced in the 1990 Games. The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta saw India settling for bronze for the first time ever along with Pakistan, while the less fancied Iran and South Korea walked away with the gold and silver respectively.



