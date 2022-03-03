When NFT giants Rage Fan and SportZchain went head to head during PKL 2021 final

The recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League 2021 saw a lot of firsts. It saw quite a few first-time captains making their mark, it saw legends like Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur making way for the upcoming stars.

It also saw the Dabang Delhi clinching the PKL title for the first time in history, while the Patna Pirates playing without Pardeep Narwal for the first time since season 3 finished as the runners up.

While the all-important final took place in the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre more like a game of chess with each and every move tactically planned, something else caught the attention of fans. It was not something which happened on the mat, but something which took place on the microblogging platform - Twitter.

It all started when SportZchain - the official NFT partner of Dabang Delhi took a dig on their rivals Patna Pirates' NFT partners - Rage Fan.

"FYI Ragefan, our Dabangs have won 2 in 2 against the Pirates this season," the SportZchain tweeted.

Ragefan did not hold back and were quick to remind the former how they are the three-time champions who were yet to lose a final.





SportZchain soon hit back with their trump card - Naveen Goyat, who finished as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of PKL 2021, while Rage Fan backed their star defender Mohmmadreza Chiyaneh to come good against the former.









While fans could sense a bit of hostility between the two NFT giants, the Founder and CEO of Rage Fan Satheesh Ananthasubramanian was rather happy about it.

"Fan Engagement has taken a new drive in recent times. In that sense PKL has been a wonderful experience for us at RAGE FAN. We tried various activities to test the level of excitement fans have, and we were not disappointed at all. Indian fans are truly sports lovers. And I am sure our friends at SportZchain share the same feeling as we wrapped the season with each of our teams in a head to head clash in the final. The close match was as exciting as the banter between the teams on Twitter. Fans were in for a real treat on and off the arena so to speak," he said.



If you thought that the Tweet-war is all there was, wait until you read about the GIF battle.

Once again it was SportZchain who started it off asking the Pirates and Rage Fan if they were excited for the final battle with a GIF. Rage Fan soon responded with a GIF as the tweet banter made way for an epic GIF battle between the two sides.





Our Pirates have set their eyes at the trophy and this is how Pirates & Rage Fan will rock and roll post match completion ! @patnapirates#PiratesMeriJaan #Piratehamla #LePanga #VivoProKabbadi #RageFan pic.twitter.com/2arFjuxw3o — Rage Fan (@RageFanSocial) February 25, 2022





Much like his compatriot at Rage Fan, the CEO and Founder of SportZchain, Siddharth Jaiswal, too took it sportingly.

"At SportZchain, we always want to reach out to our audience/fans in a unique way and the friendly banter with Rage Fans was the perfect example of it and both sets of fans really enjoyed it as well because we did receive decent traction. We believe in conversational marketing/branding rather than conventional marketing as a mode of communication and we believe that this is the best way to reach out to our audience when it comes to fan engagement, so in future also you will see a lot of unique ways in which we will converse with the fans," he said.







