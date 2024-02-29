PKL 10: A new champion will lift the trophy in landmark season

The landmark 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League will have a new champion as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will battle it out in the final on Friday at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Haryana Steelers created history by reaching the final of the league for the first time after getting better of defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers while Puneri Paltan dominated three-time champions Patna Pirates to make it to consecutive finals.

Puneri Paltan: A well-oiled machine

When Puneri Paltan decided to let go of mercurial captain Fazel Atrachali, it wasn't sure how they would replace the massive presence of the Iranian on the mat.

But they went all out in the player auction for another Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh making him the most expensive foreigner in the league's history.

With the homegrown talent of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Pankaj Mohite already there, Shadloui brought the necessary aggression to the team.

Last season's runner-up, Puneri Paltan has functioned like a well-oiled machine throughout the season. They topped the points table during the regular season creating a new record and made light work of Patna Pirates in the semi-finals.

Coach BC Ramesh has trusted his young guns in raiding and the dynamism of Shadloui in defense along with other defenders.

Haryana Steelers: A rollercoaster ride to the finale

Despite having the brain of three-time finalist Manpreet Singh, the Haryana Steelers fumbled last season and failed to make it to the playoffs.

However, they rebuilt the team with the core intact in the form of Vinay, Mohit Nandal, and Jaideep Dahiya. The young team grabbed the fifth spot to make it to the playoffs.

Led by defender Jaideep Dahiya, the Haryana Steelers have been a strong defensive unit with Mohit Nandal, Jaideep, and Rahul Sethpal featuring in the list of top 10 defenders of the season.

Raider Vinay Tewathia has come to life this season and is the leading scorer for them with 160 raid points.

Haryana Steelers mauled a strong Gujarat Giants in the eliminator and stunned defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the finals earning their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League final appearance.

The final, on Friday, will see a new winner lift the PKL trophy as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers prepare to battle for ultimate glory.