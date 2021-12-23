Log In
Kabaddi

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra sings national anthem before the PKL 2021 opening game

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra recited the national anthem ahead of the PKL season opener between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba

Neeraj Chopra recites national anthem at the PKL opener (Screenshot)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-23T09:58:14+05:30

Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League brought back high-octane kabaddi action on the mat in Bengaluru from 22nd December. As a special format for PKL Season 8, Mashal has scheduled 'Triple Headers' on the first 4 days to ensure that kabaddi fans across the country get to watch each of their favourite teams play in the very initial days of the League.

The season began with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener.

Ahead of the opening game, the biggest Indian sports star of 2021 Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra recited the national anthem ahead of the PKL season opener between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba.

Here's a look at the video:


Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Neeraj Chopra 
