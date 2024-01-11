Dabang Delhi star Naveen Kumar out of Pro Kabaddi season 10 due to injury

In the aftermath of the injury sustained on December 27th during the match against Jaipur, Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. will not be able to participate further in the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League 10, the league said in an official statement.

Under the guidance of medical experts, Naveen is set to undergo right-knee ligament surgery, with the management of Dabang Delhi K.C. diligently overseeing his comprehensive treatment plan, including therapies and surgical procedures.

The anticipated recovery period extends beyond six months. Despite this setback, Naveen’s outstanding contributions this season have been exceptional, making him the fastest player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League to achieve 1000 raid points.



Commenting on this incident, Mr. Durganath Wagle, C.E.O. of Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, stated, “Naveen has been a prominent leader and the key reason behind Dabang Delhi’s success over the years. His injury is a blow to our team, and we stand with him during these tough times. His leadership and outstanding performance have been instrumental for us, and we are committed to providing him with the best possible care during his rehabilitation."



Ashu Malik will continue to lead Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club as the captain for the remainder of the tournament. Currently, the team stands 2nd in the points table with four consecutive wins. The team remains steadfast in its pursuit of success throughout the tournament.

Dabang Delhi is currently placed in second place in the points table just behind Puneri Paltan with 40 points at the mid-way of their season. The team needs to stay in top six of the points table to qualify for the playoffs.