Railways crowned National Senior Men's Kabaddi champions

Indian Railways beat Maharashtra to clinch the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. The final ended 38-21 in favour of the star-studded Indian Railways squad. Pro Kabaddi star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the top scorer of the final with 9 points with an exhilarating performance for Indian Railways.

The first Semi-Final between Haryana and Maharashtra was an exciting match, from which Maharashtra progressed to the final as they beat Haryana, 33-27. Pro Kabaddi star raider Akash Shinde was the top scorer of the tie with 12 points as his performance proved crucial for Maharashtra.

Indian Railways outplayed Goa comfortably in the second Semi-Final, 43-20, on their way to the final to face Maharashtra. VIVO Pro Kabaddi and Bengaluru Bulls star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the top scorer of the match with 14 points as he guided Indian Railways to victory.

Earlier today, Indian Railways defeated Tamil Nadu 44-26 in the first quarterfinal of the tournament. Vikash Kandola, who was the captain of Haryana Steelers in the last Pro Kabaddi season, was the top scorer of the match with 11 points.

Pro Kabaddi player Surender Gill's 15-point show helped Goa edge past Uttar Pradesh 41-38 in a thrilling quarterfinal.

In the third quarterfinal, Haryana outplayed Services 48-28, courtesy of Vivo Pro Kabaddi star Mohit Goyat's 13-point haul.

In the fourth quarterfinal, Maharashtra beat Chandigarh comfortably, 39-21 to seal their place in the last-four of the competition. Pro Kabaddi stars Akash Shinde (10 points) and Aslam Imandar (10 points) combined to score a total of 20 points in the match.