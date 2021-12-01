PKL 2021 - Take a look at the schedule for the first half of PKL season 8

The fan favourite Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is finally returning to our screens after a gap of almost one year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. The organisers of the world's first-ever franchise-based league in Kabaddi, Mashal Sports, today announced the schedule for the first half of the PKL 2021 aka season 8.

For the first time in the history of the league, the PKL 2021 will see three matches being conducted in a day. The first four days of the league will all have triple headers, with all the 12 teams expected to be in action.

While all the first matches of the day will commence at 7:30 pm IST, the second and third are expected to begin at 8:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST respectively.

The new season of the league will start on 22nd December 2021, as was announced earlier with Bengaluru Bulls taking on UMumba. With covid-19 precautions in mind, the entire PKL 2021 will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without any spectators.

Schedule





Season 8 - First Part Match Schedule Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Date Day of the Week Team A Team B Team A Team B Team A Team B 22-Dec-21 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls U Mumba Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors U.P. Yoddha 23-Dec-21 Thursday Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates 24-Dec-21 Friday U Mumba Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors Gujarat Giants 25-Dec-21 Saturday Patna Pirates U.P. Yoddha Puneri Paltan Telugu Titans Jaipur Pink Panthers Haryana Steelers 26-Dec-21 Sunday Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi K.C. Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors 27-Dec-21 Monday Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba U.P. Yoddha Jaipur Pink Panthers 28-Dec-21 Tuesday Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Telugu Titans Haryana Steelers 29-Dec-21 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. Bengal Warriors U.P. Yoddha Gujarat Giants 30-Dec-21 Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba Haryana Steelers Bengaluru Bulls 31-Dec-21 Friday Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Bengal Warriors 01-Jan-22 Saturday U Mumba U.P. Yoddha Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas 02-Jan-22 Sunday Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls 03-Jan-22 Monday Bengal Warriors Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Patna Pirates 04-Jan-22 Tuesday Haryana Steelers U Mumba U.P. Yoddha Tamil Thalaivas 05-Jan-22 Wednesday Puneri Paltan Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi K.C. Telugu Titans 06-Jan-22 Thursday Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers 07-Jan-22 Friday Bengal Warriors Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan 08-Jan-22 Saturday U.P. Yoddha Dabang Delhi K.C. U Mumba Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants Patna Pirates 09-Jan-22 Sunday Puneri Paltan Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls U.P. Yoddha 10-Jan-22 Monday Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi K.C. 11-Jan-22 Tuesday Patna Pirates U Mumba Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants 12-Jan-22 Wednesday Haryana Steelers U.P. Yoddha Dabang Delhi K.C. Bengaluru Bulls 13-Jan-22 Thursday Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba Puneri Paltan 14-Jan-22 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls 15-Jan-22 Saturday Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi K.C. U.P. Yoddha Telugu Titans U Mumba Bengal Warriors 16-Jan-22 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Bengaluru Bulls 17-Jan-22 Monday Puneri Paltan U.P. Yoddha Telugu Titans Bengal Warriors 18-Jan-22 Tuesday Dabang Delhi K.C. Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants U Mumba 19-Jan-22 Wednesday Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans 20-Jan-22 Thursday Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants TBC TBC



