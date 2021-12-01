Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 - Take a look at the schedule for the first half of PKL season 8

PKL 2021 will commence from December 22nd with triple headers in the first four days.

UMumba Kabaddi Team
X

UMumba Kabaddi Team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-01T11:19:03+05:30

The fan favourite Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is finally returning to our screens after a gap of almost one year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. The organisers of the world's first-ever franchise-based league in Kabaddi, Mashal Sports, today announced the schedule for the first half of the PKL 2021 aka season 8.

For the first time in the history of the league, the PKL 2021 will see three matches being conducted in a day. The first four days of the league will all have triple headers, with all the 12 teams expected to be in action.

While all the first matches of the day will commence at 7:30 pm IST, the second and third are expected to begin at 8:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST respectively.

The new season of the league will start on 22nd December 2021, as was announced earlier with Bengaluru Bulls taking on UMumba. With covid-19 precautions in mind, the entire PKL 2021 will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without any spectators.

Schedule


Season 8 - First Part Match Schedule

Match 1

Match 2

Match 3

Date

Day of the Week

Team A

Team B

Team A

Team B

Team A

Team B

22-Dec-21

Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls

U Mumba

Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors

U.P.

Yoddha

23-Dec-21

Thursday

Gujarat Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates

24-Dec-21

Friday

U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Giants

25-Dec-21

Saturday

Patna Pirates

U.P.

Yoddha

Puneri Paltan

Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers

26-Dec-21

Sunday

Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors

27-Dec-21

Monday

Tamil Thalaivas

U Mumba

U.P.

Yoddha

Jaipur Pink Panthers

28-Dec-21

Tuesday

Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers

29-Dec-21

Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengal Warriors

U.P.

Yoddha

Gujarat Giants

30-Dec-21

Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba

Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls

31-Dec-21

Friday

Tamil Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors

01-Jan-22

Saturday

U Mumba

U.P.

Yoddha

Bengaluru Bulls

Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas

02-Jan-22

Sunday

Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls

03-Jan-22

Monday

Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans

Patna Pirates

04-Jan-22

Tuesday

Haryana Steelers

U Mumba

U.P.

Yoddha

Tamil Thalaivas

05-Jan-22

Wednesday

Puneri Paltan

Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Telugu Titans

06-Jan-22

Thursday

Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers

07-Jan-22

Friday

Bengal Warriors

Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan

08-Jan-22

Saturday

U.P.

Yoddha

Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba

Telugu Titans

Gujarat Giants

Patna Pirates

09-Jan-22

Sunday

Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

U.P.

Yoddha

10-Jan-22

Monday

Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Dabang Delhi K.C.

11-Jan-22

Tuesday

Patna Pirates

U Mumba

Telugu Titans

Gujarat Giants

12-Jan-22

Wednesday

Haryana Steelers

U.P.

Yoddha

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls

13-Jan-22

Thursday

Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas

U Mumba

Puneri Paltan

14-Jan-22

Friday

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls

15-Jan-22

Saturday

Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C.

U.P.

Yoddha

Telugu Titans

U Mumba Bengal Warriors

16-Jan-22

Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Bengaluru Bulls

17-Jan-22

Monday

Puneri Paltan

U.P.

Yoddha

Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors

18-Jan-22

Tuesday

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Patna Pirates

Gujarat Giants

U Mumba

19-Jan-22

Wednesday

Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans

20-Jan-22

Thursday

Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Giants

TBC

TBC


Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X