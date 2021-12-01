Kabaddi
PKL 2021 - Take a look at the schedule for the first half of PKL season 8
PKL 2021 will commence from December 22nd with triple headers in the first four days.
The fan favourite Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is finally returning to our screens after a gap of almost one year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. The organisers of the world's first-ever franchise-based league in Kabaddi, Mashal Sports, today announced the schedule for the first half of the PKL 2021 aka season 8.
For the first time in the history of the league, the PKL 2021 will see three matches being conducted in a day. The first four days of the league will all have triple headers, with all the 12 teams expected to be in action.
While all the first matches of the day will commence at 7:30 pm IST, the second and third are expected to begin at 8:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST respectively.
The new season of the league will start on 22nd December 2021, as was announced earlier with Bengaluru Bulls taking on UMumba. With covid-19 precautions in mind, the entire PKL 2021 will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without any spectators.
Schedule
Season 8 - First Part Match Schedule
Match 1
Match 2
Match 3
Date
Day of the Week
Team A
Team B
Team A
Team B
Team A
Team B
22-Dec-21
Wednesday
Bengaluru Bulls
U Mumba
Telugu Titans
Tamil Thalaivas
Bengal Warriors
U.P.
Yoddha
23-Dec-21
Thursday
Gujarat Giants
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Puneri Paltan
Haryana Steelers
Patna Pirates
24-Dec-21
Friday
U Mumba
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Tamil Thalaivas
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengal Warriors
Gujarat Giants
25-Dec-21
Saturday
Patna Pirates
U.P.
Yoddha
Puneri Paltan
Telugu Titans
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Haryana Steelers
26-Dec-21
Sunday
Gujarat Giants
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengal Warriors
27-Dec-21
Monday
Tamil Thalaivas
U Mumba
U.P.
Yoddha
Jaipur Pink Panthers
28-Dec-21
Tuesday
Puneri Paltan
Patna Pirates
Telugu Titans
Haryana Steelers
29-Dec-21
Wednesday
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Bengal Warriors
U.P.
Yoddha
Gujarat Giants
30-Dec-21
Thursday
Jaipur Pink Panthers
U Mumba
Haryana Steelers
Bengaluru Bulls
31-Dec-21
Friday
Tamil Thalaivas
Puneri Paltan
Patna Pirates
Bengal Warriors
01-Jan-22
Saturday
U Mumba
U.P.
Yoddha
Bengaluru Bulls
Telugu Titans
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Tamil Thalaivas
02-Jan-22
Sunday
Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers
Puneri Paltan
Bengaluru Bulls
03-Jan-22
Monday
Bengal Warriors
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Telugu Titans
Patna Pirates
04-Jan-22
Tuesday
Haryana Steelers
U Mumba
U.P.
Yoddha
Tamil Thalaivas
05-Jan-22
Wednesday
Puneri Paltan
Gujarat Giants
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Telugu Titans
06-Jan-22
Thursday
Patna Pirates
Tamil Thalaivas
Bengaluru Bulls
Jaipur Pink Panthers
07-Jan-22
Friday
Bengal Warriors
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Puneri Paltan
08-Jan-22
Saturday
U.P.
Yoddha
Dabang Delhi K.C.
U Mumba
Telugu Titans
Gujarat Giants
Patna Pirates
09-Jan-22
Sunday
Puneri Paltan
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
U.P.
Yoddha
10-Jan-22
Monday
Tamil Thalaivas
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Dabang Delhi K.C.
11-Jan-22
Tuesday
Patna Pirates
U Mumba
Telugu Titans
Gujarat Giants
12-Jan-22
Wednesday
Haryana Steelers
U.P.
Yoddha
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Bengaluru Bulls
13-Jan-22
Thursday
Bengal Warriors
Tamil Thalaivas
U Mumba
Puneri Paltan
14-Jan-22
Friday
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Gujarat Giants
Bengaluru Bulls
15-Jan-22
Saturday
Haryana Steelers
Dabang Delhi K.C.
U.P.
Yoddha
Telugu Titans
U Mumba Bengal Warriors
16-Jan-22
Sunday
Tamil Thalaivas
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Bengaluru Bulls
17-Jan-22
Monday
Puneri Paltan
U.P.
Yoddha
Telugu Titans
Bengal Warriors
18-Jan-22
Tuesday
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Patna Pirates
Gujarat Giants
U Mumba
19-Jan-22
Wednesday
Haryana Steelers
Puneri Paltan
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Telugu Titans
20-Jan-22
Thursday
Tamil Thalaivas
Gujarat Giants
TBC
TBC