Kabaddi
Kabaddi player passes away during match after being pinned down
Videos of the incident show the deceased, Vimalraj, being pinned down by his opponents during a raid, and then failing to get back up.
A raid during a kabaddi match turned fatal for a 22-year-old youth in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Videos of the incident show the deceased, Vimalraj, being pinned down by his opponents during a raid, and then failing to get back up.
The tragic incident took place during a kabaddi match in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The fateful match was part of a district-level kabaddi tournament at Mannadikuppam and the deceased was playing for a team called Murattu Kaalai.
Local reports suggest Vimalraj suffered a heart attack after being pinned down. In videos of the incident, his shocked opponents can be seen trying to revive him without success.
The 22-year-old was rushed to a hospital where was declared 'bought dead.' Kadampuliyur Police have registered a case on the matter and are investigating the cause behind the incident.
In a tribute to the deceased player, he was cremated with the trophy of the tournament.