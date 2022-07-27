Kabaddi player passes away during match after being pinned down

A raid during a kabaddi match turned fatal for a 22-year-old youth in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Videos of the incident show the deceased, Vimalraj, being pinned down by his opponents during a raid, and then failing to get back up.

The tragic incident took place during a kabaddi match in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The fateful match was part of a district-level kabaddi tournament at Mannadikuppam and the deceased was playing for a team called Murattu Kaalai.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vimalraj's family and friends. Following an unfortunate event during a Kabaddi game in Cuddalore, the young 22 year old collapsed and passed away. ವಿಮಲ್ ರಾಜ್ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ #Cuddalore #BengaluruBulls — Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) July 27, 2022

Local reports suggest Vimalraj suffered a heart attack after being pinned down. In videos of the incident, his shocked opponents can be seen trying to revive him without success.

The 22-year-old was rushed to a hospital where was declared 'bought dead.' Kadampuliyur Police have registered a case on the matter and are investigating the cause behind the incident.

In a tribute to the deceased player, he was cremated with the trophy of the tournament.