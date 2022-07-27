CWG Begin In
:
Day
:
Hrs
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi player passes away during match after being pinned down

Videos of the incident show the deceased, Vimalraj, being pinned down by his opponents during a raid, and then failing to get back up.

Kabaddi player passes away during match after being pinned down
X

The deceased player was cremated along with the trophy of the fateful tournament (Twitter/Midfielder19)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-27T17:33:08+05:30

A raid during a kabaddi match turned fatal for a 22-year-old youth in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Videos of the incident show the deceased, Vimalraj, being pinned down by his opponents during a raid, and then failing to get back up.

The tragic incident took place during a kabaddi match in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The fateful match was part of a district-level kabaddi tournament at Mannadikuppam and the deceased was playing for a team called Murattu Kaalai.

Local reports suggest Vimalraj suffered a heart attack after being pinned down. In videos of the incident, his shocked opponents can be seen trying to revive him without success.

The 22-year-old was rushed to a hospital where was declared 'bought dead.' Kadampuliyur Police have registered a case on the matter and are investigating the cause behind the incident.

In a tribute to the deceased player, he was cremated with the trophy of the tournament.

Kabaddi 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X