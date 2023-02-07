National-level kabaddi player accuses coach of sexual assault, blackmail

In another case of sexual harassment in Indian sports, a 27-year-old national level kabaddi player accused her coach of the same. Moreover, she also claimed that the coach had also extorted money from her.

The athlete lodged a complaint to the police at the Baba Haridas Nagar station, as per a report in Times of India.

It was in the accused's academy where both the parties had met first. What followed were a series of instances involving coercion and extortion.

A police officer involved in the case was quoted saying that the athlete was pushed into a sexual relationship with the coach back in 2015, that too without her consent.

In 2018, the player was forces to give a part of her winnings to the accused, while the formal complaint claimed that the athlete had transferred Rs. 43.5 lakh rupees to the coach's account.

Just two years back, the kabaddi player tied the knot when the coach started to blackmail her under the guise of leaking her private pictures.

This athlete has been involved in playing kabaddi tournaments since 2012.