Kabaddi Fever: Why You Shouldn’t Miss the UP Kabaddi League!

The first season of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is set to kick off at the Noida Indoor Stadium on July 11th. The announcement of the much anticipated 2024 season was made by Sambhav Jain, UPKL Founder and AKFI Joint Secretary, and UP Kabaddi Association member, Vinay Kumar Singh. As the players and fans gear up for a spectacular show, the UPKL looks forward to celebrating the spirit of the sport through India’s heartland, Uttar Pradesh.

Mega Auction: June 10th, 2024

The UPKL will kick off with the Mega Auction on Monday, June 10 in Noida, from 10 AM to 8 PM. There will be a total of 350–400 players who go under the hammer. Eight teams will fight it out to get the best players on their side.

A total of 8 teams are participating in the UPKL: JD Noida Ninjas, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoot, Yamuna Yodhas, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, Brij Stars, Lucknow Lions, and Sangam Challengers. Each team will consist of 15 players, totaling 120 participants from UP and other regions of India.

Fans, team executives, and players are all excitedly anticipating this occasion, where high-stakes bidding wars and calculated moves are expected to take place.

"The auction is one of the most important dates in our league's calendar," said Sambhav Jain, the founder of the league. It is not just about acquiring players; it is about strategic planning, crafting formidable teams, and setting the tone for the forthcoming season.

Venue: Sarovar Portico, Noida Indoor Stadium

All matches of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League will be played at Sarovar Portico, Noida Indoor Stadium where players are all set to showcase their talent.

"Sarovar Portico, Noida, sets the perfect stage for our auction," Sambhav Jain remarked. All arrangements are in place for a memorable day where teams will vie for their preferred players, charting the course for the 2024 season.

Dates: 11th July- 25th July, 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League starts on July 11, with the grand finale set for July 25th, 2024. Mark your calendars to witness the mega, high-energy games that keep you on the edge of your seat until the final.

Live Streaming: Where to watch?

Sony Sports Network brings the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League action right to your TV screens and will provide live coverage of all the matches.

Trophy Tour

A trophy tour has begun in all its glory. The tour brings the prestigious trophy to more than 20 cities across the state over more than three weeks. Kabaddi enthusiasts from cities like Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, Mathura, Noida, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mirzapur will have the opportunity to see it.

Various activities will be organized alongside the trophy to engage fans and create memorable experiences.

Join us in celebrating the core of Kabaddi as the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League unfolds its thrilling season. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual observer, the UPKL promises to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates the true essence of Kabaddi.

Get ready to witness the galvanizing showdown of the UPKL. Mark your calendars and prepare yourselves for a thrilling season of the league that celebrates the display of passion, talent, and sportsmanship, through Kabaddi.

