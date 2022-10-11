Pro Kabaddi 2022: Iranian Kabaddi stars back in action for PKL 9

In a positive development for both fans and franchise alike, Iranian kabaddi superstars will be back in action at the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 9.

Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League started on 7th October 2022 and already eleven games have been played. Fans were left confused as none of the Irani superstars such as Fazel Atrachali, Shadluoi, Md Nabibaksh, and Mohsen featured for their respective teams.

The Irani superstars missed the start of the league owing to visa issues. Shadluoi, Nabibaksh and Fazel were in India for the pre-tournament camp for their respective teams but had to return as players are not permitted to play in tournaments on tournaments.

With a total of 13 players playing for nine franchises, the Iranian contingent is the biggest foreign contingent in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they are an integral part of their teams.

The teams, especially Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates, will benefit much from their coming at this point. Puneri Paltan spent more than $2 million to sign their two Iranian players, and their absence on the field has been noticed. Patna is clearly missing their defensive maverick with one tie and a loss.

Shadlu has confirmed in his Instagram story that he will feature for Patna Pirates in Wednesday's clash against Telugu Titans.

On Tuesday night, five players—Hamid Nader of the Telugu Titans, Mohsen Jafari of U Mumba, Heidarali Ekrami of U Mumba, Gholamabbas Korouki of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and defender Reza Mirbagheri of the Telugu Titans—will arrive in Bengaluru. On Tuesday or Wednesday, the remaining Iranian players will arrive in the city.

List of PKL teams with Iranian players