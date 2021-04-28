Top
Kabaddi

Indian Olympic Association VP, Janardan Singh Gehlot passes away

Former international kabaddi player of India, and the Indian Olympic Association Vice President Janardan Singh Gehlot passes away on Wednesday morning.

Indian Olympic Association VP, Janardan Singh Gehlot passes away
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 28 April 2021 8:11 AM GMT

Former international kabaddi player of India, and the Indian Olympic Association Vice President Janardan Singh Gehlot passes away on Wednesday morning.

Gehlot held a position as a former minister in Congress cabinet and was the founder President of the International Kabaddi Federation. He also was the President of the Rajasthan Olympic Association. On his demise, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also tweeted and expressed his condolences to the family.

More updates to follow.



Kabaddi Rajasthan 
