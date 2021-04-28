Indian Olympic Association VP, Janardan Singh Gehlot passes away

Former international kabaddi player of India, and the Indian Olympic Association Vice President Janardan Singh Gehlot passes away on Wednesday morning.



Gehlot held a position as a former minister in Congress cabinet and was the founder President of the International Kabaddi Federation. He also was the President of the Rajasthan Olympic Association. On his demise, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also tweeted and expressed his condolences to the family.

पूर्व मंत्री एवं इंटरनेशनल कबड्डी फेडरेशन के फाउंडर प्रेसिडेंट रहे श्री जनार्दन सिंह गहलोत के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। राजनीतिक क्षेत्र एवं खेल जगत में उनका उल्लेखनीय योगदान रहा। ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दें एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 28, 2021

More updates to follow.







