Kabaddi
Indian kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal shot dead in Punjab
A kabaddi match in Punjab turned tragic as Sandeep Singh Nangal, a national-level kabaddi athlete was shot dead during the tournament he was attending. The causes behind this attack are yet to be fully known.
In a horrific turn of events that took place today, Indian kabaddi player Sandeep Nangwal was shot dead during a local kabaddi match in Punjab. The incident took place earlier today at 6pm in the Ambian village that is the home of Sandeep Singh Nangal. As per certain unverified reports, several rounds were fired at him by unidentified shooters - approximately a gang of 12 - during a kabaddi match.
Videos can be shown circulating from the location of the incident that shows the crowd dispersing almost immediately with gunshots being fired in the background. The cause of this incident is yet to be ascertained but more news shall soon surface once the investigation gets underway. For now, a personal feud is being suspected as the motive behind this gruesome act.
Sandeep Singh Nangal has represented India in several matches and has also captained the national team at certain tournaments. He was residing in England along with his family and had come to his village to attend the tournament when the incident took place.