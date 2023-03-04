Kabaddi: India crowned Junior World Champions

India were, on Saturday, crowned the Men's Junior Kabaddi World Champions as they defeated hosts Iran 41-33 in the final. The boys in blue finish the tournament unbeaten.

The Indians were trailing 18-19 at the half time, but bounced back well in the second half riding on the back of impressive performances from Narender Kandola and Jai Bhagwan.

India win the Junior World Kabaddi C'ships🏆🇮🇳



We've beaten hosts Iran🇮🇷 41-33 in the final to lift the title. Well done boys👏#Kabaddi pic.twitter.com/BdXrwyQQ6k — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 4, 2023





Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan by a massive 75-29 margin to qualify for the final of the World Championship after brushing past Chinese Taipei 54-36 in the quarterfinal.

The 12-team Junior World Championship started last month with teams divided into four groups of three teams each. The other teams in the tournament included Uganda, Kenya, Iraq, Palestine, Bangladesh, Thailand, Nepal and Georgia.