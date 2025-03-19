IKF shares critical Facts & Truths about ongoing “so-called” Kabaddi World Cup

The International Kabaddi Federation states that the ongoing so-called Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in the United Kingdom conducted under the aegis of the so-called World Kabaddi Federation;

It has not been authorized by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), which is the international governing body for the sport of Kabaddi as recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as well as the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

The OCA, the IKF, and the AKF also oversee and supervise the conduct of the medal competition of kabaddi for men and women at the Asian Games since 1990, and other international kabaddi tournaments.

Furthermore, the OCA, IKF, AKF, and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) have no dealings or engagement with the so-called World Kabaddi Federation or any of its activities.

IKF has also pointed out that every National Sports Federation (NSF) for Kabaddi that has affiliation or association with the National Olympic Federation of their respective country is a member-affiliate of IKF and AKF.

These authorized NSFs with formal recognition of the Olympic system in their respective countries are not participating in the so-called Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in the United Kingdom.

Thus, no national kabaddi federation that participates in the kabaddi medal discipline at the Asian Games is participating in this event. The teams allegedly (mis)representing such countries at the ongoing so-called Kabaddi World Cup in the United Kingdom do not have any sanction from the relevant NSFs for Kabaddi.

⁠IKF has been communicated by AKFI, the so-called India team at the so-called Kabaddi World Cup in the United Kingdom does not have any sanction or recognition from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), which is the officially recognized custodian body of the sport of kabaddi in India.

⁠IKF will further request AKFI to exercise its mandate to suitably and justly deal with the supposed India team in the so-called Kabaddi World Cup in the United Kingdom, including participation in the kabaddi competition and events that are conducted under its custodianship in India.

IKF will request other member-affiliates, particularly the AKF members to carry out similar safeguard measures against any team that may be wrongfully representing the respective countries at the said ongoing event.

⁠IKF will also communicate these views to all the respective National Olympic bodies to which its member-affiliates are affiliated, to be not misled into according any unjustified sanction or recognition to the unauthorized national teams that may have participated in the so-called Kabaddi World Cup 2025 that is being conducted in the United Kingdom.