Pro Kabaddi: Haryana Steelers win third consecutive match, beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-29

Haryana Steelers picked up their third consecutive win as they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 37-29 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Tuesday. It was a star-making performance from young Ashish Narwal for Haryana Steelers as he earned his first Super 10 of the season along with 3 tackle points. Ashish earned a total of 16 points for his team as Haryana Steelers picked up all five points with the win to leapfrog into the 2nd spot in the points table.

Haryana Steelers' defence came off good at the start of the match as Akshay earned a tackle point to open the scoring for the team in the 2nd minute. Moments later, Vikash Kandola and Vinay made consecutive successful raids to increase Haryana Steelers' lead to 3-1. In the 8th minute, Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out on Tamil Thalaivas to extend their lead to 10-2. Haryana Steelers defenders Jaideep and Akshay continued to make the most of the errors made by the opposition's raiders and in the 10th minute, extended their lead to 13-8. Tamil Thalaivas managed to close down the gap in the final few minutes and the first half ended with Haryana Steelers leading 15-12.



The second half started with Ashish Narwal earning a tackle point straightaway followed by another raid point by him, as Haryana Steelers extended their lead by 5 points. In the 24th minute, Vikash Kandola went for a do-or-die raid, but missed out on earning a point as Tamil Thalaivas closed down the gap to 15-18. But Ashish Narwal earned a Super Raid in the 26th minute to again extend Haryana Steelers lead by 5 points to 21-16.

In the 32nd minute, Haryana Steelers committed a defensive error and then Tamil Thalaivas attained a Super Raid on Vikash Kandola to close down the gap to just two points. But in the 36th minute, Haryana Steelers inflicted another All Out on Tamil Thalaivas and regained their 6-point lead to make it 31-25. With two minutes to go, Ashish managed to get a Super Raid to earn his first Super 10 of the season. In the final few seconds, Ashish earned another Super Raid as Haryana Steelers won the match 37-29.

