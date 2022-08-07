Haryana Steelers bolster squad with 10 signings at PKL 9 auctions

Pro Kabaddi League team Haryana Steelers, on Sunday, completed a successful auction ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, signing as many as 10 players, including seven raiders, two defenders and one all-rounder. With the departure of Vikash Kandola, Steelers showcased their determination to bolster their raiding department as they captured the services of former Tamil Thalaivas star Manjeet Dahiya, who earned 159 Raid Points in the previous season.

The JSW Sports-owned team managed to acquire Dahiya's services for INR 80 lakh after a tough battle, and the 25-year-old proved to be their most expensive signing at the auctions. To further elevate their attacking forces, the Steelers also acquired the services of Iranian raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou for INR 10.5 Lakh, and K Prapanjan for INR 10 Lakh, as well.

At the back, Steelers went hard for Iranian Amir Hossain Bastami, who has made a name for himself over the past few years with a string of sensational performances in the international circuit. The franchise managed to buy Amir for INR 65.10 Lakh despite tough competition from Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas. Nitin Rawal turned out to be Steelers' only All-Rounder buy at the Auctions.



Here is full Haryana Steelers squad for PKL 9 after the Auctions:



PLAYERS BOUGHT AT PKL 9 AUCTIONS: Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder) – INR 37.5 L; Manjeet Dahiya (Raider) – INR 80 L; Mohammad Esmail (Raider) – INR 10.5 L; K Prapanjan (Raider) – INR 10 L; Manish Gulia (Raider) – INR 10 L; Rakesh Narwal (Raider) – INR 20 L; Sushil (Raider) – INR 10 L; Lovepreet Singh (Raider) – INR 6 L; Amir Hossain Bastami (Defender) - INR 65.10 L; Joginder Narwal (Defender) – INR 20 L



RETAINED PLAYERS: Meetu Sharma (Raider); Vinay Tewatia (Raider); Jaideep Dahiya (Defender); Mohit Nandal (Defender); Ankit Dhull (Defender)



NEW YOUNG PLAYERS: Harsh (Defender); Monu (Defender); Naveen (Defender); Sunny (Defender)

