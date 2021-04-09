Former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur provisionally suspended by NADA

Former Indian Kabaddi captain and the star of 2016 World Cup triumph, Ajay Thakur has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), according to a report in the Times of India.



The Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee has been handed a 2 month suspension for repeatedly failing to disclose his whereabouts information. Thakur was served the anti-doping rule violation notice under the article 2.4 of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on 19th March 2021. "Any combination of three missed tests or filing failures by an athlete in a Registered Testing Pool (RTP) within a 12 month period is considered to be an anti-doping rule violation, subject to a two year ban," reads the article 2.4 of WADA.





The 34 year Thakur was one of the reasons behind India's successful World Cup campaign at Ahmedabad in 2016. India then lifted the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship title under his leadership, defeating Pakistan in the final.



Thakur who also serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with Himachal Pradesh Police is the first Indian athlete in history to be suspended by NADA for his whereabouts failure. On the other hand, weightlifter Rakhi Halder, Greco-Roman wrestler Manish Kundu, 10km race walkers Vishvendra Singh and Sunil Vishwakarma have also been provisionally suspended by NADA for doping violations.



