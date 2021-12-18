Meet the first-ever father-son duo in PKL history set to play for same team

Pro Kabaddi League season eight will unfold with many surprises ahead and The Bridge exclusively takes off curtains from one such dazzle. It is the first time in the history of this league that we will witness a father-son duo playing together.

We have seen many PKL players from the same family gracing on this prestigious stage. The list includes many pairs of brothers and cousins like Dharmaraj brothers, Desai brothers, Narwal brothers, Chhillar cousins etc. Although we have never seen such a unique scenery where two generations will be taking the field at the same time.

Dabang Delhi skipper Joginder Narwal will be charging once again for his dream of winning the Pro Kabaddi title. And he will be accompanied by his own son Vinay Narwal at the national capital-based franchise this time.

Like Father, Like Son





Joginder and his son Vinay





Vinay Kumar Narwal has been added to the Dabang Delhi roster through New Young Player (NYP) quota. The 19-year-old teenage defender will be playing in Pro Kabaddi League for the first time under the watch of his father, Joginder. Vinay has been following his father's career path and aspires to become a robust stalwart like him. The junior also plays on the left corner position just like the senior Narwal. Vinay has been training in the franchise's youth setup and has now gained promotion to the first team, thanks to some good performances.

Joginder Narwal is one of the most experienced active players in the Pro Kabaddi circuit right now. His captaincy contribution had a lion's share in the sudden rise of Delhi's eminence. The 39-year-old veteran has vast experience claiming the living legend status through his legacy. His Pro Kabaddi career is distinguished among stints with Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba and Dabang Delhi scoring 173 tackle points in 83 games.

It is hard to predict the possibilities of Vinay's debut but his maiden Pro Kabaddi stint will help him acknowledge the greatness of this stage. Apart from Joginder, the Dabang Delhi roster is stacked with many experienced defenders like Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar and Arjuna Awardee Sandeep Narwal. Hence it will be a great learning experience for Vinay in the accommodation of these defensive the Dabangs.

Vinay Narwal

Dabang Delhi KC will begin their campaign in search of their first Pro Kabaddi League winning triumph. Delhi's glory dream was on verge of becoming reality last season but Moein Nabibakhsh's brilliance spoiled the party. The Dabangs from the capital city are ready to dart a bullseye on the PKL trophy in the presence of Vinay and Joginder Narwal duo.