Japan has a new anime on Kabaddi. Can you believe it?

Burning Kabaddi based on a manga (Japanese comic books and graphic novels) by Mr. Hajime Musashino is the newest entry in the sports genre of anime. After the first episode was aired in April this year, it became the world's first anime based on a sport with its roots in India.

The story revolves around Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former football footballer who doesn't like sports but is invited to join the kabaddi club of Noukin High School. While Yoigoshi disliked the idea, soon after he develops an interest after watching a practice match and realizes the sport is not as bad as he thought it to be.



With 12 episodes of 24 minutes each, Shakunetsu Kabadi (Burning Kabaddi in English) can be safely considered as a major milestone for the sport of kabaddi which is slowly gaining ground across the world.



Currently, as many as 40 countries play the sport. In the last World Cup, 12 countries participated with India, Iran, Pakistan finishing in the top 3. While IPL is more glamorous obviously, Pro Kabaddi League is fast gaining foot due to its raw Indian street game appeal.



