Asian Women's Kabaddi C'ship: India beat Nepal to reach the final

The Indian women's kabaddi team advanced to the final of the Asian Women's Kabaddi Championship with a commanding 56-18 victory over Nepal in the semi-final held in Tehran, Iran, on Friday.

The four-time champions will face the host team, Iran, who won against Bangladesh in the second semi-final, in the title match on Saturday at 12:00 PM IST.

This marks the sixth edition of the Asian Championship and the second consecutive time it is being held in Iran. Additionally, this tournament has returned after a long hiatus of eight years.

The Indian team, under the leadership of captain Sonali Shingate, reached the final after a dominating tournament, winning all four matches by a margin greater than 30 points.

Dominating group stage

The competition for the Indian team began yesterday with the first two matches of the group stage against Bangladesh and the former finalists, Thailand.

India started strong, achieving a dominating victory over their fellow South Asian rivals, Bangladesh, with a score of 64-23. They then faced Thailand, scoring an impressive total of 76 points and winning by a margin of 55 points.

Earlier today, India continued their success by defeating the Malaysian team 73-19 in their final group match. With this victory, India maintained their winning streak and secured their spot in the semi-finals by finishing at the top of Group A.