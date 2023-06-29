Kabaddi
Asian Kabaddi Championship: India defeats Iran; ensures final berth- HIGHLIGHTS
India defeat Iran 33-28 to ensure their berth in the finals of Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023.
India earned a hard-fought victory against Iran in the fourth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championships to ensure the final berth.
A game that promised to be a blockbuster started in a cagey manner with both teams measuring each other. The first 10 minutes saw only 9 points scored in the game.
India picked the momentum and finished the first-half with a lead of 19-9.
The Iranians came back roaring in the second half to inflict an all-out on India and reduce the point deficit.
Nitesh executed a brilliant super tackle in the dying moments followed by a two-point by Arjun to make sure that India wins the game 33-28.
Pawan Sehrawat led from the front scoring bulk of raiding points and he was well supported by Aslam Inamdar.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2023 6:13 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in.
The tough win against Iran takes India to the top of the table and they will be playing the finals now. We will be back tomorrow with the final day of the championship.
- 29 Jun 2023 6:03 AM GMT
A super tackle to the win!
Nitesh pulls off a brilliant super tackle in the dying seconds to increase the lead and Arjun scores two points in the following raid to insure that India keeps their lead and wins the game.
A hard-fought victory for India with a score of 33-28.
- 29 Jun 2023 6:00 AM GMT
39' Aslam is tackled!
Aslam is tackled in a do-or-die raid and India is left with just three men on mat with a lead of 29-27.
- 29 Jun 2023 5:59 AM GMT
37' Last two minutes to go and Iran is down by three points.
A mistake by Surjeet in defence allows Iran to take one more point and make it 26-29. India needs to avoid mistake or else Iran can sniff in here.
- 29 Jun 2023 5:54 AM GMT
34' India is all-out.
India is all-out for the first-time in tournament and the Iranian team has reduced the points gap to 22-25. With six minutes to go, this is anybody's game.
- 29 Jun 2023 5:50 AM GMT
30' Iran has reduced the gap now.
This match gets interesting as Iran has reduced the lead to 23-17 and India is down to three men.
If Iran gets an all-out, the match will be equal.
- 29 Jun 2023 5:43 AM GMT
25' Third tackle in the second half by Iran.
The Iranian defence is standing strong now and they have scored four points already tackling Arjun, Pawan and Aslam in the second half to reduce the score to 13-20. India needs to be careful here
- 29 Jun 2023 5:35 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 19-9 IranIndia has dominated the game till now and goes with a 10-point lead in the second half. Pawan Sehrawat has been phenomenal for India with a total of 9 points and led from the front.An exciting second half coming now.
- 29 Jun 2023 5:27 AM GMT
15' The Indian team holds on to the lead here.
A good show from the Indian team so far and they have maintained their lead after a good show from Captain Pawan Sehrawat.
India leads 14-7.
- 29 Jun 2023 5:22 AM GMT
11' First all-out inflicted on Iran.
India's patience pays off as Aslam takes out two defenders and the Indian defence takes out the remaining raider to inflict the first all-out.
India leads 11-5.