Kabaddi

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India defeats Iran; ensures final berth- HIGHLIGHTS

India defeat Iran 33-28 to ensure their berth in the finals of Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023.

Pawan Sehrawat (second from right) will be making a comeback from injury in Asian Kabaddi Championship.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Jun 2023 6:13 AM GMT

India earned a hard-fought victory against Iran in the fourth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championships to ensure the final berth.

A game that promised to be a blockbuster started in a cagey manner with both teams measuring each other. The first 10 minutes saw only 9 points scored in the game.

India picked the momentum and finished the first-half with a lead of 19-9.

The Iranians came back roaring in the second half to inflict an all-out on India and reduce the point deficit.

Nitesh executed a brilliant super tackle in the dying moments followed by a two-point by Arjun to make sure that India wins the game 33-28.

Pawan Sehrawat led from the front scoring bulk of raiding points and he was well supported by Aslam Inamdar.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-06-29 04:55:06
KabaddiIndian Kabaddi
