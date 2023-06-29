Asian Kabaddi Championship: India defeats Iran; ensures final berth- HIGHLIGHTS

India earned a hard-fought victory against Iran in the fourth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championships to ensure the final berth.

A game that promised to be a blockbuster started in a cagey manner with both teams measuring each other. The first 10 minutes saw only 9 points scored in the game.

India picked the momentum and finished the first-half with a lead of 19-9.

The Iranians came back roaring in the second half to inflict an all-out on India and reduce the point deficit.

Nitesh executed a brilliant super tackle in the dying moments followed by a two-point by Arjun to make sure that India wins the game 33-28.

Pawan Sehrawat led from the front scoring bulk of raiding points and he was well supported by Aslam Inamdar.

As it happened: