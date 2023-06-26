Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023- Preview, Schedule, Squad, Where to Watch, Livestream

The International Kabaddi action will be back for the fans after a long wait as the Indian Kabaddi team will participate in Asian Kabaddi Championships to be held in Busan, Republic of Korea, from June 27 to 30.

The continental event is coming back after six years. It was last played in 2017 when India won the title, defeating Pakistan in the finals.

India will be defending its title against five other nations- South Korea, Iran, Japan, Hong Kong, and Chinese Taipei.

The competition will be played in a single-legged round-robin format. The top two teams with the most points after the league phase will compete in the final on June 30.

India will start its campaign against Korea on the 27th of June and will play Chinese Taipei later in the day. This tournament will serve as the precursor of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Indian Kabaddi Squad:

The Indian team will feature star raider Pawan Sehrawat who is coming back from an injury. He will be aided by Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar in the raiding department, while Nitesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar will lead India's defence.

Youngsters Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, and Sachin will try to make their impact from the bench.

Experienced defender Sunil Kumar who led Jaipur Pink Panthers to the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title, will be India's captain in the tournament with Pawan Sehrawat acting as his deputy.

Team: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar (Captain), Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat (VC)

Stand-by players: Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde



Coaches: Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar



Manager: Bhaskaran Edachery

Schedule of Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 (IST Timings)

27th June: India v South Korea- 10:30 AM

27th June: India v Chinese Taipei- 12:30 PM

28th June: India v Japan- 11:30 AM

29th June: India v Iran- 10:30 AM

30th June: India v Hong Kong- 07:30 AM

Where to watch; Live Stream:

There will be no live telecast of the tournament on any TV channel in India. The Live streaming will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India.