Kabaddi
Asian Kabaddi C'ship LIVE: India thrashes Korea 76-13- Scores, Results, Update, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 1 of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023.
The Indian Kabaddi team will be in international action against South Korea on the Day 1 of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. India will later play Chinese Taipei in the day.
India's star raider Pawan Sehrawat will be making a comeback to the mat from injury.
Can he guide India to a win today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 27 Jun 2023 8:16 AM GMT
35' 27 points lead for India!
The Indian team is in control now and with less than five minutes to go, the Chinese Taipei team has no chance of a comeback.
- 27 Jun 2023 8:10 AM GMT
30' India increases their lead.
Sachin comes with a three-point raid to take out half of the Chinese Taipei team and India has a big lead of 35-16 now.
- 27 Jun 2023 8:05 AM GMT
26' India inflicts the first all-out!
The Indian team is finding its rhythm now and inflicts the first all-out of this game on Chinese Taipei to lead 30-15.
- 27 Jun 2023 7:54 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 21-12 Chinese Taipei
India has a nine-point lead of 21-12 after the first half but the Chinese Taipei team has been mighty impressive and they kept troubling India throughout the half.
The Indian team needs to avoid the mistakes in defence and not give away easy bonus points.
- 27 Jun 2023 7:48 AM GMT
15' A commanding lead for India!
The Indian team takes a big lead of 19-9 after the initial blip in the first 10 minutes. Chinese Taipei has done well and they are getting bonus points continuously.
- 27 Jun 2023 7:41 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei take out Pawan Sehrawat!
India's captain has been tackled on the left side and the Chinese Taipei team is just behind by one point!
India 7-6 Chinese Taipei
- 27 Jun 2023 7:36 AM GMT
The Chinese Taipei has started well!
Chinese Taipei team has done well to take bonus during their raids and kept the score down to 3-5.
- 27 Jun 2023 7:27 AM GMT
We are back in action!
The Indian team is back on the mat to take on Chinese Taipei.