Asian Kabaddi Championship LIVE: India takes on Japan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian Kabaddi team takes on Japan in Asian Kabaddi Championship.
India started their title defense at Asian Kabaddi Championship with two wins on the first day defeating Korea 76-13 and Chinese Taipei 53-19.
India will look to carry the same momentum against Japan today.
Live Updates
2023-06-28 04:59:49
- 28 Jun 2023 6:18 AM GMT
4' India inflicts the first all-out.
The game started as it was expected. India dominates the proceeding and takes a lead of 9-0 while inflicting the all-out. Pawan scored three raid points while the defence chipped in too.
