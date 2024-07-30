Amateur starts to UPKL: Abhishek Singh's incredible journey in kabaddi

Kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in the culture of India, has not only been a childhood past-time, but has changed the course of life for many athletes. Abhishek Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is one such player, who began his journey by playing at school just for fun.

“My school teachers introduced us to the game, and soon enough, I found myself immersed in the thrill of circle Kabaddi,” Abhishek says recalling his initial days of starting out when playing, for him was actually for fun or an excuse to skip classes.

Abhishek started growing fond of the sport, and his skills began to expand. He joined academies for professional training. “My parents would often scold me, because they were skeptical initially, worrying about my academics,” he said. However, after witnessing Singh’s dedication and growth towards the sport, they became his biggest support system. Soon, he moved to Ghaziabad, and there his brother helped him train. “My brother, Indra Pratap Singh, a coach himself, provided crucial guidance and financial support, ensuring I had the means to pursue my dreams,” Singh acknowledged.

Abhishek recognizes financial challenges as a common hurdle for aspiring athletes, especially in Kabaddi, where most athletes belong to the rural regions of the country. “Nowadays, we need better protein supplements and other resources to stay fit. There is additional cost for accommodation and food as well if one is planning to learn at an academy away from home,” Singh says, “but fortunately, my family and my brother have backed me up financially as well.” He said



Needless to say, Abhishek’s family has been his greatest support system, even during failures. He recalls a time, when he went to play Nationals in Rajasthan, but was not selected. “My brother motivated me, and encouraged me to train so hard that I can play Nationals from my own state, Uttar Pradesh,” he said, stressing on the fact that hard work pays off, if not today, definitely someday in the near future.

Apart from failure, Abhishek has faced a very challenging time of his life in 2022. He faced a serious ankle injury, which stopped him from participating in the season only after a few matches. But he's made a strong comeback by representing Awadh Ramdoots in UPKL, both mentally and physically.

Representing the Awadh Ramdoots in the inaugural season of the UPKL has been an incredible journey for him. This platform has not only helped him improve his game but also showcased some of the finest kabaddi talent in the country.

Abhishek has really high hopes for the future of Kabaddi in India. He has faith in the young aspirants. “Never lose hope in the face of setbacks. If you want to play Kabaddi, devote yourself to the game, and success will follow,” Abhishek advises.



As kabaddi continues to evolve in India, stories of players like Abhishek Singh inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams and stay committed, as hard work never goes to waste and it opens countless possibilities for those who dare to dream.