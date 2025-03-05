Asian Women’s Kabaddi C'ship 2025: India women drawn in Pool A - Full schedule

The Asian Kabaddi Federation revealed the draw for the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship 2025 on Tuesday. The Indian women’s kabaddi team has been drawn into Pool A alongside Thailand, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

Hangzhou Asian Games champions and defending champions India will be eyeing dominance in their pool. Raider Sonali Shingate will lead the Indian challenge.

This is the sixth edition of the tournament, and it is scheduled to take place in Iran from 6th to 8th March. The event is taking place for the first time since 2017.

The hosts Iran, Nepal, and Iraq are drawn into Pool B to complete this 7-team women’s kabaddi tournament. Team Iran has finished as runners-up twice, in 2007 and 2008, and had two third-place finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Iran has beaten India in the 2018 Asian Games final, and the hosts will be looking to use their home-ground to its advantage.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, Chinese Taipei, has pulled out of the tournament.

The championship will serve as a platform ahead of the Women's Kabaddi World Cup, set to take place in Bihar later this year. This will serve as a preparatory ground for the participating teams to fine-tune their skills.

Full Schedule:

March 6: India Vs Bangladesh

March 6: India Vs Thailand

March 7: India Vs Malaysia

The semifinals and final will be played on March 7 and March 8, respectively.