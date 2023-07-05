Pardeep Narwal called back for Asian Games Kabaddi camp

A total of 24 players were shortlisted for the Kabaddi preparatory camp for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Star raider Pardeep Narwal and experienced all-rounder Deepak Hooda were called back to the camp along with youngsters Meetu Sharma, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shinde, and Vikash Kandola.

All the members from the winning team of the Asian Kabaddi Championships were also named in the camp.

The camp will be organized in Bengaluru from July 6th to July 27th, and the final team selection will be based on the players’ performances.

Recently, the Indian team led by Pawan Sehrawat defeated Iran in the finals to lift the Asian Kabaddi Championship title for a record eighth time.

For preparation of 19th Asian Games 24 Players List is finallized, Team will practice at Bengaluru from 6th July to 27th July where final team will be announced.

India will be looking to change the colour of the medal this time after a disappointing bronze medal in 2018 where India failed to reach the final after losing to Iran.

The Asian Games will be held from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Players shortlisted for Asian Games Camp:



Abinesh Nadarajan, Aakash Shinde, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Deepak Hooda, Jaydeep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Mohit Goyat, Naveen Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj Mohite, Pardeep Narwal, Pravesh Malik, Pawan Sehrawat, Rakesh Sangroya, Sachin Tanwar, Saurabh Nandal, Shubham Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Vijay Malik, Surjeet Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Vishal Bharadwaj

Standby: Manjeet, and Surender Nada.